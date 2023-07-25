Transfer of property under KMC subject to payment of arrears of municipal utility services: Wahab

KARACHI-Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the transfer, mutation, purchase and sale of land and property under the management of KMC is subject to the payment of arrears of municipal utility services charges, the vacated shops of the State Department, KMC will be given through public auction and should not be directly transferred to another person.

He issued these instructions while presiding over the meeting of heads of departments in his office on Monday. He said that the permission issued for signboards in the city should be cancelled if they did not pay the arrears. Department of Land, Katchi Abadies, Estates, Orangi Town Pilot Project ensure implementation of the orders regarding the payment of MUCT bills, he said.

On this occasion Mayor Karachi Spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Municipal Commissioner Noman Arshad and heads of various departments and other officers were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed that the Department of Fire Brigade, Municipal Utility Services should not issue NOC to the concerned until the arrears of municipal utility services charges are paid.

He said that the bills of more than six and a half thousand shops of the estate department should be issued in 3 months instead of 6 and the arrears of municipal utility services charges should also be included in the bills of the estate shops, instead of sealing the shops for non-payment of bills and arrears, action should be taken against the respective shopkeepers.

Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Rs25 million were collected last year under the Department of Local Taxes, which is very less, so practical steps should be taken to further increase it, the officers of KMC should improve mutual communication and complete all matters quickly through cooperation so that they do not need to contact the office of Mayor Karachi for these things.

He said that the performance of the employees of the Municipal Utility Services Charges Department will be continuously evaluated and on each first Monday of the month the review meeting of revenue departments will be held.