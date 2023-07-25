World Drowning Prevention Day marked by Rescue 1122

Rescue 1122 observed World Drowning Prevention Day on Tuesday as the day was marked across the globe.

Rescue 1122 KP Director General Dr Khateer Ahmed said diver service was available in different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that Rescue 1122 had provided services in 3,501 drowning incidents since its inception, adding that most incidents occurred in Mardan where 525 cases were reported.

Similarly, 492 cases were reported from Peshawar, 390 Swat, 369 Nowshera and 200 from Charsadda.

The number of similar incidents that occurred in other districts of the province included Swabi 154, Malakand 143, DI Khan 133, Chitral 127, Haripur and Mansehra 101.

He said the staff rescued more than 5,211 people during the search operations.

The Rescue 1122 diving service is equipped with the latest equipment including rubber boats, fiber boats and local boats for hilly areas. He said the divers were trained to conduct search in canals, seas, dams and ponds in different ways including line search, zigzag search, open search and diving.

The DG advised public to wear safety jackets and follow the set rules while taking bath in ponds, rivers or stream and boating.