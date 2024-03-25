Gunfire between two groups leaves 7 dead in Sindh’s Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH - Seven people were killed and more than 6 in­jured as a result of clash and firing between two groups of Dahri community in the dispute over agricultural land in village Haji Wahid Bakhsh Dahri near Nawabshah. The situation in the area became tense and the police force of the entire district was called. The clash be­tween the Dahiri community started when an armed clash broke out between two groups on agricultural land in the morning.

On the information that 6 people were injured, the police of the entire district were called. A heavy police force has been deployed to pre­vent any situation. According to the police, two groups of the Dahiri community clashed over a dispute over agricultural land in the neighbour­ing village of Qazi Ahmed. Seven people were killed on the spot including Dahri Roshan, Dahri Mukhtiar, Dahri Bashir Mullah while more than 10 people were injured and they were shifted to PMU Hospital Nawabshah while the dead bodies were put in a police mobile and rushed to Rural Health Center Shahpur Jahanian. Dead bodies were handed over to the heirs after the post-mortem. SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Tan­veer Hussain Tanio reached Rural Health Center Shahpur Jahanian and took the details of the incident. He said that the tragic incident took place due to the dispute over agricultural land in which seven people have died. A heavy police force has been sent to the scene of the incident.