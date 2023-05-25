Pakistan hammer Thailand 9-0 in Junior Asia Hockey Cup in Oman 

LAHORE- Pakistan junior hockey team thrashed Thailand by 9-0 in their second match of the ongoing Junior Asia Cup in Salalah, Oman. The first goal from Pakistan was scored by Abdul Hanan Shahid in the last minute of the first quarter, the second goal by Abdul Rahman in the 19th minute, the third goal by Abdul Wahab in the 30th minute, and the fourth goal by Abdul Rahman in the 41st minute through a penalty corner. The fifth goal was scored by Abdul Rahman in the 46th minute, and the sixth goal was scored in the 48th minute by scoring five consecutive goals. The 8th goal was scored by Arbaaz Ahmed in the 53rd minute. The 9th goal was scored by Murtaza Yaqub in the 54th minute. Abdul Rahman was declared the player of the match. Meanwhile, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Vice President Vice President Syeda Shehla Raza has dispelled the impression being created recently that the incumbent management of the federation was an occupant body. In a video message, Shehla said that she was sure that Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif had not been given a true picture of the affairs of the federation. “Certainly, someone has not given him an honest and true briefing. The PHF is an elected body. Its office-bearers were elected after a proper process. The president was elected for a second term as per the PHF constitution,” she said. She said the PHF office-bearers should be called to a get a briefing on the matter. “We should be called as of which tenure’s audit is being done. Only then it should be concluded whether the members of the committee are right or not.” Shehla said that she was pleased that the federal government was taking interest in the national game of hockey and had formed a committee. “But before constituting this committee, it would have been better to see for what purpose the PHF had formed its own committee.”