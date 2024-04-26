Pakistan women eye comeback against Windies as T20I series starts today

LAHORE - Pakistan women’s cricket team will look to rejuvenate themselves when they take on the West Indies women’s cricket team in the five T20Is, starting tomorrow at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

The West Indies women’s cricket team whitewashed the hosts in the three-match ODI series, part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, held in Karachi from 18 to 23 April.The T20I matches are scheduled to begin at 7.30pm, with the toss taking place at 7.00pm. The second T20I will take place on 28 April, while the third T20I commencing on 30 April. The fourth and fifth T20Is are scheduled for 2 and 3 May, respectively.

Like the ODI series, the T20I series will be broadcast live on A Sports HD and Geo Super, and will also be live-streamed on ARY ZAP, Tamasha and Tapmad across the country. To facilitate female fans and families only, the entrance to the stadium is free and they can enjoy the game from the Javed Miandad Enclosure.

Nida Dar, captain Pakistan women’s team: “We are obviously disappointed with the performances in the ODI series and our goal is to rectify our mistakes and put up a strong performance in the upcoming T20I series.“As a team, we understand the importance of this series, especially in a World Cup year. In recent times, we have shown good results in the shortest format by winning T20I series against South Africa and New Zealand, and we would like to continue the winning streak against the West Indies as well.”

Hayley Matthews, captain West Indies women’s team: “The squad and management are delighted with the results in the ODI series and we are eager to continue this in the T20I series. We all know that Pakistan are a competitive side in the T20I format, considering their bowling strength, as well as a number of match winning players in the format.“I am satisfied with my all-round performance in the ODI series, and will try to carry this form into the T20I series to help the team win matches.”

Meanwhile, Australia’s Claire Polosak will continue to perform duties of an on-field umpire in the series. She will be accompanied by Faisal Afridi, Farooq Ali Khan and Tariq Rasheed in the five-match series. Afia Amin, Humairah Farah and Saleema Imtiaz will be available as fourth umpire. Muhammad Javed Malik will lead the match officials’ panel.

PAKISTAN T20I SQUAD: Nida Dar (capt), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan and Umm-e-Hani.

WEST INDIES: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Kate Wilmott, Qiana Joseph, Rashada Williams, Shamilia Connell, Stafanie Taylor and Zaida James.