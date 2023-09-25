Punjab Police delegation reaches China for official visit

LAHORE - A delegation of senior officers of Punjab Police under the leadership of Inspector General Po­lice Punjab Dr Usman Anwar reached China . The delegation comprising DIG IT Ahsan Younas, DIG (SPU) Tayyab Hafeez Cheema, DIG (Elite) Sadiq Ali Dogar, DIG, RPO Gujranwala Dr Haider Ashraf and Additional Secretary Home Ayesha Mumtaz hold an important meeting with the officials of the Jiangsu provincial de­partment of public security China. Dep­uty Director General JiangSu Provincial Department of Public Security headed the Chinese delegation.Expand in bilat­eral cooperation, up gradation & capacity building of Punjab Police were discussed in the meeting. The Chinese police offi­cials agreed to provide all possible sup­port to the Punjab Police in terms of re­sources, training, and modern policing during the meeting. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that the policing standard in Punjab will be further improved with the experiences and cooperation of Chinese police.The Elite force (another unit of Punjab Police) will be upgraded by pro­vision of modern resources and training facilities,he added. IG Punjab said that the Chinese police will provide techni­cal and human resource development support to improve the general policing and crime control. In the meeting, it was also decided to provide cooperation and modern resources to the Punjab police in cyber security related matters.