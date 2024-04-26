Army commanders visit families of martyred Customs officials

ISLAMABAD - Senior Army Commanders separately visited the families of eight Customs officials, who laid their lives in the line of duty few weeks back, at their respective hometowns to express condolences, pay tribute and pledge unflinching support on behalf of the Army Chief, according to the media wing of the military. In a statement, the ISPR said on Thursday that Shuhada and Ghazis are the pride of the nation and their respect and honour is binding on each Pakistani. Eight Customs officials had laid their lives in the line of duty in Dera Ismail Khan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, in two separate incidents in April. In due recognition of this selfless sacrifice in fight against illegal spectrum and as an expression of solidarity, senior Army Commanders visited the martyrs’ families at their home towns to express condolences, pay tribute and pledge unflinching support on behalf of the Army Chief. The families expressed their gratitude to the Army for the support and respect. The military said that Shuhada and Ghazis are the pride of the nation and their respect and honour is binding on each Pakistani. “We must never forget that the peace and freedom we enjoy today is due to the ultimate sacrifices rendered by these brave sons of soil. We as a nation salute Shuhada families for sacrificing their loved ones for Pakistan,” said the ISPR in a statement on Thursday.