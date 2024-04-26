The first successful cloning of a mammal, Dolly the Sheep, occurred in 1996. Dolly was created using a technique called somatic cell nuclear transfer, where the nucleus of an adult cell was transferred into an egg cell that had its nucleus removed. This breakthrough in reproductive cloning revolutionized biotechnology and ignited ethical debates over cloning’s implications for medicine, agriculture, and human identity. Today, advancements in cloning technology continue to push boundaries in regenerative medicine, livestock breeding, and species conservation. However, ethical concerns persist regarding human cloning and the potential consequences of manipulating genetic material.