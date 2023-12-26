Energy, mining sector in Laos sees strong growth in 2023

VIENTIANE-Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines is anticipating a sector development strategy for 2024, building on achievements in 2023 that saw production rise to 89.892 billion Lao kips (4.37 million U.S. dollars), an increase of 27 percent from last year.

According to a Pasaxon newspaper report on Friday, the figure was revealed at the Ministry’s annual meeting held in the Lao capital Vientiane from Thursday to Friday to review the implementation of energy and mining sector development plans over the past year, and to outline priorities for the future.

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Minister of Energy and Mines Phoxay Sayasone said the strong growth in the sector has contributed to the country’s socio-economic development and created a solid foundation for industrialization and modernization.

“Energy and mining are priority areas in the sustainable use and development of the country’s natural resources,” the minister noted.

Discussions were also held at the meeting on how to improve the monitoring, inspection and management of operations in the sector in efforts to enhance efficiency. Further efforts are expected to enable power supply across the country to be stable and integrate with the grid of neighboring countries, according to Phoxay.