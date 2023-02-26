Share:

The National Disaster Management Authority has advised all federal and provincial departments and local administrations to remain alert in view of a westerly wave of rains, strong winds and snowfall likely to start in the country from Tuesday.

According to an advisory issued on Sunday, the westerly wave may cause strong winds, hailstorms that can damage vulnerable infrastructure and standing crops, especially in Barani areas. There is also possibility of landslides in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat.

Therefore the NDMA has directed all Provincial Disaster Management Authorities, National Highway, Rescue 1122, Ministries and Federal agencies to ensure necessary precautionary measures in this regard like raising awareness, sensitizing tourists, monitoring for early warnings and alerts for at-risk population.