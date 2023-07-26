Balancing Digital Rights

A recent report by Surfshark, a virtual private network company, has shed light on Pakistan’s high internet restrictions, ranking the country third globally for implementing new limitations. This alarming revelation raises concerns about the state’s approach towards internet freedom within the country. Further analysis reveals that Asia remains the focal point for internet shutdowns. With most restrictions stemming from protests and free speech issues, we must reevaluate the state’s response to these challenges.

Surfshark’s report highlights that Asia witnessed the highest number of internet disruptions, accounting for 71% of global cases. Pakistan’s ranking emphasises the need for reflection, as restrictions on internet connectivity can stifle free expression and hinder progress. The polarising issue of how states should respond to protests and free speech has intensified in recent years. While it is essential to maintain law and order, restricting internet access during such events can have adverse consequences. Shutting down social media platforms and impeding communication not only violates basic principles of human rights but can lead to immense financial loss as well.

The recent shutdown in May showcased the severe losses incurred by individuals, businesses, and the economy as a whole. To avoid repeating such setbacks, it is imperative to have administrators who possess a deeper understanding of the digital space. By prioritising digital literacy and technology proficiency, we empower administrators to regulate the internet effectively. This approach ensures a delicate balance between state concerns, user rights, privacy, and the vast economic potential of the thriving IT sector.

Striking a balance between state concerns and user rights is essential to safeguarding democratic values while harnessing the transformative power of the internet. The IT sector has emerged as a significant contributor to economic growth globally. Emphasising the growth of the digital economy through appropriate regulation will not only foster technological advancements but also create job opportunities and boost foreign investments. By espousing digital literacy and responsible regulation, we can overcome the challenges posed by internet restrictions and embrace the limitless potential of the digital age.