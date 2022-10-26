Share:

FAISALABAD - A body of a newly-born girl was found lying near heaps of garbage here on Tuesday.

Rescue sources said that some locals spotted a body of a newly-born on rubbish near NTU Stop, Sheikhupura Road and informed the rescue office. The rescue team shifted the body to Bhaiwala po­lice post.

Separately, a boiler of a textile processing unit exploded after overheating on Khurrianwala-Jaranwala road. Consequently, a worker identified as Nazeer, 45, suffered critical injuries. He was shifted to Allied hospital, said the rescue team.

In Sargodha, a body of a man was found from the limits of Sa­jid Shaheed Police here on Tues­day. According to police, the man was tortured to death by unidentified accused and threw the body near Chungi No 9. Po­lice started investigation after shifting the body to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Meanwhile, Additional IG South Punjab Dr Ihsan Sadiq on Tuesday constituted two special teams under SPs to investigate the murder of three brothers during a robbery attempt in Kot Addu on late Monday night. Tak­ing prompt action against the incident, Sadiq ordered the Kot Addu DPO to arrest the culprits forthwith. Besides, he met with the family members of the vic­tims eceased and assured them of speedy justice. He said all out measures would be taken to take the killers to the task.

It is pertinent to mention that three armed robbers shot dead three brothers namely Shoaib, 12, Ahsan, 14, and Tayyab, 16, as they come across the robber who was escaping after snatching a motor­cycle from a citizen at gunpoint in front of the Vegetable Market near Wapda Colony.

LIFE IMPRISONMENT AWARDED TO DRUG PUSHER

Additional District and Sessions Judge Chaudhary Inam Elahi on Tuesday awarded life imprison­ment to an accused involved in a narcotics case of D-Type police sta­tion. According to the prosecution, police had arrested the accused, Shahbaz Sidfiq, and recovered 31-kg hashish from his possession. The court announced life impris­onment and also imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on the convict.

Meanwhile, Sargodha police on Tuesday arrested seven drug pushers and recovered narcot­ics from their possession during a crackdown. A police spokesman said Sadar police arrested M Us­man, M Shoaib Faisal and Abdul Manan with hashish. Morover, Sillanwali police arrested Aslam, Abdul Rehman and M Nouman besides recovering liquor. Police registered separate cases against the accused.

31 CRIMINALS HELD WITH DRUGS, WEAPONS

Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 31 criminals be­sides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during separate raids conducted across the district in the last 24 hours. Police launched crackdown against criminals and arrested a notorious proclaimed offender wanted by police in different cases. It also arrested a court ab­sconder and four drivers for over­speeding during the crackdown.

Police have arrested six drug peddlers with 115 litre liquor and 1.762-kg hashish while six illegal weapon holders were held with four pistols, one Kalashnikov, one rifle and rounds.

Meanwhile, 13 gamblers have been apprehended with stake money and gambling material. Separate cases have been regis­tered against the arrested crimi­nals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.