Business community playing its role in betterment of country, says Raja Pervez Ashraf

KARACHI-Former Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf on Saturday said, it was the time to embrace technology and adopt new ways of doing business.

While addressing as a chief guest at Brands of Year Awards Ceremony at a local hotel, he focused on the importance of businesses in making great contribution towards economy of Pakistan.

According to a communique, he said it’s very encouraging to see that business community is playing its role in the betterment of the country. Ashraf reiterated that times have changed. He said that previously one has to sell by going to the market physically and find customers but now this can be done through click of button. Ashraf said that he has also made it mandatory that such IT skills should be taught to young people in his constituency so that employment can be generated.

He said that the government was willing to extend its full support to businesses of various categories so that foreign exchange can be generated which will generate employment considering the fact that even in developed countries only 4% of employment can be generated by public sector otherwise it will end in loss making entities adding burden on National exchequer.