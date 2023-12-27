PPP fears pre-poll rigging through police transfers in Sindh

HYDERABAD-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has expressed its concern over the transfers of senior police officials in Sindh.

In his letter to the chief election commissioner (CEC), the party’s Central Election Monitoring Cell In-charge Senator Taj Haider, while referring to the transfers of eight police officials made by the Sindh government in the ongoing month of December has said that this step by the provincial government is a violation of section 230 of the Election Act, 2017.

The senator writes that a few days ago seven, of eight officers, of the rank of superintendent police (SP) and senior superintendent of police (SSP), had been directed to report to the CPO.

It is further written in the letter that eight police officials have been posted in district Kashmore after transferring the SSP to the station. “There is no emergency which has necessitated the transfers of these officials on such a large scale,” the senator writes, adding, “It appears that the Sindh government has made all such postings to exert pressure on voters and to pave the way for the rigging of elections through the involvement of police.”