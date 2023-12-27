Shaheed Ms Benazir Bhutto, a historical symbol of love and bravery for the country and its people

KARACHI-It has been 16 years since Shaheed Ms. Benazir Bhutto left us, but the pain of her tragic death remains fresh. Reflecting on this great tragedy, the soul still trembles today, as terrorists attacked and brutally martyred her in Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi, on December 27, 2007. This tragic event not only shocked the people of Pakistan but also democratic forces worldwide, leaving a lasting legacy of grief, sorrow, and sadness transmitted from generation to generation.

Even today, people often ask the question: when the martyr Ms. Benazir Bhutto knew in advance that her life was in danger, why did she return to her homeland after ending her 8-year exile? The answer to this question is that Shaheed Ms. Benazir Bhutto was not only aware of the danger but also believed that some national and international forces had conspired and planned to kill her.

Not only had foreign governments informed him about this plan, but she herself had also briefed some world leaders and media representatives about it. She had formally informed the then President General Pervez Musharraf about the project. Despite this, she returned home and personally answered this question.

In an interview, she expressed, “We are individuals who engage in discourse. We possess ideology and emotions. We know how to live and die. History is woven with the sacrifice of martyrs. The very fabric of history is crafted by the threads of revolution.” On October 18, 2007, as Shaheed Bibi was leaving Dubai, numerous individuals cautioned her against returning to her homeland due to the imminent threat to her life. However, she persistently reiterated, “I will not abandon my people. We live and die alongside them.”

When she landed at Karachi Airport on the same day, there was a cheering sea of people welcoming her. It was a historic day when the people of Pakistan decided they wanted a peaceful, developed, and democratic Pakistan under the leadership of Mrs. Benazir Bhutto. In October 2007, a revolution unfolded in Pakistan. Anti-democratic and anti-people forces utilized the power of gunpowder to suppress people’s power. By targeting Ms. Benazir Bhutto through terrorists, they demonstrated their intent to physically sever Shaheed Bibi from the people at any cost and ruthlessly implement their plan.

About 200 democrats were martyred, and hundreds were injured in this terrorist incident. Ms. Benazir Bhutto was spared in this incident, but the pages of her unpublished book, “Reconciliation,” were stained with the blood of the martyrs.

In this book, a solution was provided to eradicate terrorism worldwide, including Pakistan, and to establish a peaceful global society. The aim is to foster democracy globally and eliminate the gap between the rich and the poor. This will only be possible when the path of reconciliation is embraced everywhere, replacing conflict.

This implies that Shaheed Ms. Benazir Bhutto arrived in Pakistan on October 18, 2007, with a significant mission as a world leader. The fulfillment of this mission was only possible if she lived among the people of Pakistan and initiated the struggle.

The initial step of her mission was to reinstate democracy in Pakistan. Following that, terrorism was to be eradicated by uniting the democratic and peace-loving forces globally, and poverty should be eliminated by fostering a conducive environment for democratic and political processes worldwide. Completing this mission was not feasible by remaining distant from the people.