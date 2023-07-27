Caretaker setup: Common ground remains elusive in PML-N, PPP's latest Dubai huddle

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are yet to find common grounds on the formation of the caretaker setup as their stalwarts continued holding detailed discussions in Dubai.

The tenure of the current National Assembly is set to end on August 12 and as per the constitution an interim setup will be installed for the period of sixty days to hold general elections in the country. The period can extend to ninety days if the assembly is prematurely dissolved.

Reports said, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari held two-hour-long meeting earlier this week in Dubai to reach a consensus over the name of the caretaker prime minister, however there was no headway with marathon consultations to continue.

Both sides asserted that non-controversial person should be picked for the slot of the interim prime minister in order to avoid any dispute over results of elections.

The PPP and PML-N bigwigs also discussed economic affairs of the country, with both were of the view that financial crisis could make them face decline in their vote bank.

At one point, the former three-time prime minister called for immediate measures to extend relief to public facing severe inflation but, according to reports, Mr Zardari said such steps should be taken after the general elections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also in contact with his elder brother regarding the caretaker setup, besides holding consultations with PMD and other parties.