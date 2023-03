Share:

LAHORE - A lady doctor was found dead from the hostel of a hospital in Lahore on Sunday morning. The body of 30-year-old Dr Nasim Ijaz was recovered from doctors hostel number 29 at Lady Willingdon Hospital. According to police, so far the cause of the death has not been determined. The police of­ficials collected evidence from the scene and shifted the body to morgue. Dr Nasim Ijaz who belonged to Gilgit Baltistan had been living in hospital’s hostel for last four years.