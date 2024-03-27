Aurangzeb affirms digitisation drive to expand tax base, enhance economic stability

ISLAMABAD - In a meeting between Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan, HE Mitsuhiro Wada, held on Tuesday, the commitment to bolster Pakistan’s economic framework and strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations was reaffirmed.
Minister Aurangzeb welcomed the Japanese ambassador and stated that the Government of Pakistan is committed to undertake reforms to bring macro-economic stability and sustainability. He stated that increasing the tax to GDP ratio remains a priority area. In this regard, the government will strive to achieve end to end digitisation with an aim to expand the tax base, bring transparency in the tax system and improve the client experience. He further apprised the ambassador about energy sector reforms. While focus would be on reducing the costs in the sector but governance issues of the distribution companies will be addressed through private participation in the management and eventual privatisation.
Ambassador Wada noted the commitment of the government to continue with the implementation of prudent fiscal policies and structural reforms. He informed that presently 80 Japanese companies are operating in Pakistan. He highlighted some of the issues being faced by Japanese automakers in Pakistan. He appreciated the government’s efforts towards economic revival and expressed Japan’s continued support for Pakistan’s initiatives aimed at fostering growth and prosperity.
The finance minister informed that agriculture and IT sectors have demonstrated robust growth recently and the government would make efforts to support these sectors to become growth leaders. Concluding the meeting, both sides expressed their desire to further enhance the bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Japan and pledged to work together towards achieving common goals for the benefit of both nations.