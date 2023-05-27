FIA Cybercrime arrests man on allegations of harassing women online

MULTAN - FIA Cybercrime Wing Multan on Friday arrested an accused from Vehari over allegations harassing women sexually and blackmailing them through electronic means of communication. A raiding team comprising Sub Inspector Khalid Gujjar and ASI Zeeshan Khan ar­rested Mohsin Raza s/o Iftikhar Shah from Vehari. The complain­ant said the accused was harass­ing and blackmailing his mother and sister through Whatsapp and had objectionable pictures and videos. FIA CCRC Multan regis­tered a case against the accused under sections 21, 22, and 24 of PECA 2016 and R/W 506(b) PPC.

LG SECRETARY VISITS CATTLE MARKET

Secretary Local Government (LG) and Community Develop­ment Southern Punjab Ameen Awaisi paid a visit to the model cattle market, moza Jaswant Garh on Friday. He reviewed de­velopment projects carried out with the help of the local govern­ment department here to facili­tate visitors and brokers as well.

Chief Operating Officer, Has­eeb Razaq Khan accompanied the Secretary during the visit.

SDO of the building depart­ment gave a briefing to the vis­iting officials about finished as well as ongoing development projects to be completed by the tenth of June, next month.

Ameen Awaisi directed to the local authority to offer good facilities to cattle buyers who would visit the market during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

He stressed on maintaining the required standard of con­struction across the venue.

SCHOOLS ORGANIZE CEREMONIES TO PAY TRIBUTE TO SHUHADA

A good number of schools in Mul­tan including Army Public School (APS) and Garrison Academy or­ganized ceremonies to pay trib­ute to martyred soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces in line with ‘Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuha­da-e-Pakistan’. The children were holding placards and big pho­tographs of Shuhada and used their oratory skills in speeches to pay glowing tribute to martyrs and their sacrifices for the moth­erland, official sources said on Friday. “Shuhada sacrificed their present for our future,” said chil­dren while expressing their sen­timents. These were the sacri­fices of our soldiers that brought peace to the country. “We never forgot our heroes nor will we for­get them in the future.”

FOUR MEPCO OFFICIALS, EM­PLOYEES PENALIZED

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued orders to award pun­ishments to four officials and employees while deciding de­partmental cases. Taking action under Pakistan WAPDA Employ­ees E&D Rules 1978, one incre­ment of Acting SDO Noorpur Sub Division Pakpattan, M. Mushtaq was stopped on proving allega­tions against him during work­ing in Farid sub division.