FIA Cybercrime arrests man on allegations of harassing women online

MULTAN - FIA Cybercrime Wing Multan on Friday arrested an accused from Vehari over allegations harassing women sexually and blackmailing them through electronic means of communication. A raiding team comprising Sub Inspector Khalid Gujjar and ASI Zeeshan Khan arrested Mohsin Raza s/o Iftikhar Shah from Vehari. The complainant said the accused was harassing and blackmailing his mother and sister through Whatsapp and had objectionable pictures and videos. FIA CCRC Multan registered a case against the accused under sections 21, 22, and 24 of PECA 2016 and R/W 506(b) PPC.
LG SECRETARY VISITS CATTLE MARKET
Secretary Local Government (LG) and Community Development Southern Punjab Ameen Awaisi paid a visit to the model cattle market, moza Jaswant Garh on Friday. He reviewed development projects carried out with the help of the local government department here to facilitate visitors and brokers as well.
Chief Operating Officer, Haseeb Razaq Khan accompanied the Secretary during the visit.
SDO of the building department gave a briefing to the visiting officials about finished as well as ongoing development projects to be completed by the tenth of June, next month.
Ameen Awaisi directed to the local authority to offer good facilities to cattle buyers who would visit the market during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.
He stressed on maintaining the required standard of construction across the venue.
SCHOOLS ORGANIZE CEREMONIES TO PAY TRIBUTE TO SHUHADA
A good number of schools in Multan including Army Public School (APS) and Garrison Academy organized ceremonies to pay tribute to martyred soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces in line with ‘Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan’. The children were holding placards and big photographs of Shuhada and used their oratory skills in speeches to pay glowing tribute to martyrs and their sacrifices for the motherland, official sources said on Friday. “Shuhada sacrificed their present for our future,” said children while expressing their sentiments. These were the sacrifices of our soldiers that brought peace to the country. “We never forgot our heroes nor will we forget them in the future.”
FOUR MEPCO OFFICIALS, EMPLOYEES PENALIZED
Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) administration has issued orders to award punishments to four officials and employees while deciding departmental cases. Taking action under Pakistan WAPDA Employees E&D Rules 1978, one increment of Acting SDO Noorpur Sub Division Pakpattan, M. Mushtaq was stopped on proving allegations against him during working in Farid sub division.