Monday, November 27, 2023
Caretaker PM to meet UAE's President in Abu Dhabi today

Caretaker PM to meet UAE's President in Abu Dhabi today
Web Desk
1:21 PM | November 27, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq will meet UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi today.

The two leaders will exchange views on enhancing brotherly bilateral relations in the fields of economy, trade, investment, culture, defense and the people to people contacts. 

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates today will also sign memorandums of understanding in various fields , including investment cooperation in the areas of energy, port operation projects, waste water treatment, food security, logistics, mining, aviation and banking and financial services.

