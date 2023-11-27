Four marriage halls sealed for violating marriage act

FAISALABAD - The district administration officers sealed four marriage halls and arrested four caterers in addition to imposing a heavy fine on them on the charge of one-dish and marriage act violations.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday the admin officers checked 10 marriage halls in different parts of Faisalabad and found four halls involved in violation of one-dish and marriage act laws. These marriage halls were sealed besides arresting four caterers from the spot. The officers also imposed Rs 950,000 fine on them, he added.

150 BAGS OF FERTILISERS SEIZED

The Agriculture (Extension) Department has seized 150 bags of fertilizers without brand name from a godown of a dealer. A spokesman for the department said here on Sunday that Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood conducted raid in Chak No 257-RB and recovered 150 bags of fertilizers worth Rs 800,000 from the godown of a dealer. The fertilizer bags were without any brand name; therefore the dealer was directed to produce sale registration certificate. However, he failed to produce the required documents. Later on, he was directed to produce the sale registration certificate within a couple of days; otherwise, his shop and godown would be sealed, he added.

OLD ENMITY CLAIMS THREE LIVES

Three people were gunned down over an old rivalry, in the jurisdiction of Chak Jhumra police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that police constable Imran Ashiq Goraya (50), resident of Chak No.186-RB Dogranwala along with his friend Ahsan (35) and gunman Kamran Rasool, resident of Sargodha was returning back after attending a wedding function late Saturday night when their rivals opened indiscriminate fire at them near Wapda City Gate No.3 on Canal Expressway. As a result, Imran Ashiq and Ahsan received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot, while Kamran Rasool (28) succumbed to his injuries at the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Chak Jhumra.