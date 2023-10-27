Beyond petrol and diesel

Balochistan, the border region between Iran and Pakistan, has long been notorious for illegal activities, with the spotlight often focused on petrol and diesel smuggling.

However, hidden beneath this headline-grabbing issue is a complex web of socioeconomic factors that drive individuals to engage in smuggling. In a region where formal employment opportunities are scarce, people are compelled to partake in smuggling activities to make ends meet. Yet, what remains largely unnoticed is the extent of illicit trade beyond fuel—the smuggling of items such as LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) or chemicals vital to Faisalabad’s textile industry.

For many, it’s not a choice but a necessity to support their families. Petrol and diesel smuggling, with their high market demand, appear to be the most viable options, but despite the legal consequences, the allure of quick money often blinds them to the risks involved. While headlines may spotlight fuel smuggling, the clandestine trade goes much further. LPG, a crucial household and industrial resource, flows illegally across the border. The textile industry in Faisalabad, the Manchester of Pakistan, heavily relies on chemicals, dyes, and other raw materials that often enter the country illicitly from Iran. These are just two examples of the many items smuggled into Pakistan, highlighting the far-reaching consequences of this underground economy.

Furthermore, the quality and safety of smuggled goods are often compromised, posing health risks to consumers and harming industries that abide by regulations. Smuggled LPG cylinders may lack proper safety standards, leading to accidents, while substandard chemicals can negatively affect the quality of textile products, impacting the reputation of Pakistani exports. By providing legitimate livelihood options, individuals can break free from the cycle of smuggling and contribute positively to their communities. Moreover, authorities should enhance border security and invest in modern surveillance technology to curb smuggling effectively. Simultaneously, streamlining customs procedures and reducing bureaucratic hurdles can promote legal cross-border trade, benefiting both nations.

While gasoline and diesel smuggling may dominate headlines, it is essential to recognise the broader socioeconomic factors that drive people into this illegal trade. Only by addressing the root causes can we hope to bring an end to border smuggling and uplift the lives of people, especially the Baloch community.

MARWAND RAZA,

Quetta.