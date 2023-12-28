ECP ensures seamless IT operations in 2024 elections

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pa­kistan (ECP) confirmed on Wednesday that all operation­al and IT systems were run­ning smoothly without any is­sues during the 2024 general elections. The ECP spokesper­son stated that the commission has readied an automated and modern Election Management System, to be used for transmit­ting and compiling election re­sults from Presiding Officers to Returning Officers. The auto­mated system has undergone multiple tests, and additional features have been incorporat­ed into the EMS system to as­sist Returning Officers, ensur­ing data preservation for future reference, even in the initial phases of the elections. How­ever, some challenges arose in remote areas with internet connectivity issues, hindering returning officers from sending lists of nominated candidates to various election commission­ers. The Election Commission introduced additional functions in the EMS specifically to aid Returning Officers. The prima­ry role of the EMS is to transmit and compile election results, and it will be utilized solely on polling day. Claims that the EMS has failed are baseless, as it has not yet been operational­ized. The Election Commission assures that there are no risks to the transmission and tabula­tion of election results through the EMS.