Objections filed against Imran, Bilawal’s nomination papers

LAHORE - An objection was filed against the nomination papers of Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s founder, for National Assembly constituency NA-122 (Lahore), here on Wednesday.
A candidate, Mian Naseer, filed a written objection at the returning officer’s office, stating that Imran Khan was ineligible due to his conviction.
In his arguments, Naseer’s counsel, Advocate Ramzan Chaudhry, emphasised that the objection was related to a legal aspects, and not any personal attack on Imran Khan. He submitted that the endorser of Imran Khan did not belong to the constituency. However, Imran Khan’s counsel countered by stating that they had moved a petition in the court against ineligibility.
He submitted that the objector was not a voter of constituency NA-122. At this, the returning officer sought clarification on whether the endorser or proposer was a voter in the constituency.
Imran’s counsel requested time for vote verification of the endorser and urged the returning officer to defer the hearing until the next day.
Consequently, the returning officer adjourned further hearing till December 28.
Separately, a citizen filed an objection at the nomination papers of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), for the National Assembly constituency NA-127 (Lahore), here on Wednesday. In his petition, Muhammad Ayaz, a resident of Lahore, submitted that Bilawal Bhutto expressed his affiliation with the Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) in his nomination papers, whereas he was the chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).
He stated that both were separate political parties and their election symbols were also different, adding that Bilawal Bhutto was the chairman of PPP and Asif Zardari was president of PPPP. He argued that as per the Election Act 2017, a person could not be a member of two parties at a time. The nomination papers of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as a candidate of PPPP were being filed against the Election Act, he added. That the returning officer concerned would scrutinise the nomination papers of Bilawal Bhutto on Dec 28.