Hajj pilgrims perform stoning of devil at Jamarat

Around two million Hujjaj from 160 countries around the world performed Jamarat in Mina on Tuesday where they used the pebbles to stone a series of three pillars representing the devil.

They also sacrifice animals and got shaved or trimmed their hair.

Afterward, the Hujjaj will fulfill another essential ritual of Hajj known as Tawaf Ziarah, but this time they will be wearing regular clothing instead of Ihram.

Additionally, the Hujjaj will continue to reside in Mina, a tent city, during the 11th, and 12th of Dhu al- Hujjaj, as part of their Hajj pilgrimage.

Before returning home, the Hujjaj will perform Tawaf, a ritual of circumambulating the Kaaba.