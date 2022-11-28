ISLAMABAD - The ISPR Directorate has lamented the nefarious campaign against Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and said that misleading data regarding the assets of the army chief and his family has been shared on social media.
In a statement, the media wing of the military said on Sunday that these misleading figures are exaggerated and based on assumptions. It said that a certain group has cleverly and dishonestly attributed the assets of the father of Gen Bajwa’s daughter-in-law and family to the army chief and his family. A completely wrong impression is being created that these assets were accumulated by the family of his daughter-in-law’s father during the six-year tenure of Army Chief Gen Bajwa.
The claim is totally against the facts and is based on blatant lie and dishonesty, the ISPR said, adding that all assets of Army Chief Gen Bajwa, his wife and family are regularly declared in the FBR. The army chief and his family regularly file their tax returns, the ISPR said, adding that like every citizen, the army chief and his family are ac countable to the tax authorities regarding their assets. Meanwhile, based on internal investigations carried out on the directives of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, FBR sacked two officers of the Inland Revenue Service for being responsible for the leak of tax record details of the Army Chief Gen Bajwa and his family