ISLAMABAD - The ISPR Director­ate has lamented the nefarious campaign against Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and said that misleading data re­garding the assets of the army chief and his family has been shared on social media.

In a statement, the media wing of the mili­tary said on Sunday that these misleading figures are exaggerated and based on assumptions. It said that a certain group has cleverly and dishonestly attributed the assets of the father of Gen Bajwa’s daugh­ter-in-law and fami­ly to the army chief and his family. A complete­ly wrong impression is being created that these assets were accumulat­ed by the family of his daughter-in-law’s father during the six-year ten­ure of Army Chief Gen Bajwa.

The claim is totally against the facts and is based on blatant lie and dishonesty, the ISPR said, adding that all as­sets of Army Chief Gen Bajwa, his wife and family are regularly de­clared in the FBR. The army chief and his fami­ly regularly file their tax returns, the ISPR said, adding that like every citizen, the army chief and his family are ac­ countable to the tax author­ities regarding their assets. Meanwhile, based on inter­nal investigations carried out on the directives of Fi­nance Minister Ishaq Dar, FBR sacked two officers of the Inland Revenue Service for being responsible for the leak of tax record de­tails of the Army Chief Gen Bajwa and his family