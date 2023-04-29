Share:

Another alleged audio leak of the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib and PTI ticket holder emerged online on Saturday.

In the first part of the audio leak, Najam Saqib and PTI ticket-holder Abuzar Chaddhar can be heard talking about tickets while the second part comprises a call recording between Najam and Mian Uzair.

In the leaked audio clip, the person believed to be Saqib Nisar’s son can purportedly be heard discussing the distribution of PTI tickets with party’s candidate from the PP-137 constituency.

In the audio, Najam Saqib can be heard asking the PTI candidate to meet his Baba (father) and say thanks to him, adding that his father will be back by 11:00.

In the second clip, a voice said to be of Najam asked the other person to check his WhatsApp.

Mian Uzair, who was allegedly on the other side of the phone, while referring to message, said this was sent to you by Abuzar.

Najam said he’s also a lawyer. And asked what’s the scene? To which Uzair said he will take this up.

Transcript of the leaked audio

Najam: Look at the WhatsApp.

Uzair: This was sent to you by Abuzar?

Najam: Dear, I am also a lawyer. So, what’s the scene?

Uzair: Okay, I will take this up.

Najam: What do you mean by you will take this up. This is a done deal.

Najam: Don’t accept less than 120 otherwise I will break your legs.

Najam: For me, this is not a big issue. You don’t accept less than 120.

Earlier, an alleged audio leak of the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar and Khawaja Tariq Raheem surfaced.

In the purported audio tape of a conversation the former CJP Saqib Nisar guided PTI’s Khawaja Tariq told about the contempt court plea.

He told Khawaja Tariq Raheem to study the 2010 sou motu then he will understand the contempt court plea. In response, Khawaja Tariq Raheem said in clause 3 there is a way out.