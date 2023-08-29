Dolphin Squad playing crucial role in crime prevention

ISLAMABAD-The Dolphin Squad of the Islamabad Capital Police has become a formidable force in the fight against crime, operating within the centralized Safe City Islamabad system to ensure law and order.

Under the guidance of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Dolphin Squad has been stationed across various city areas to bolster patrolling and deter criminal activities.

Over recent months, a police spokesman said that the Islamabad Capital Police Dolphin Squad has been actively engaged in combating criminal elements.

During routine checks, the squad has screened more than 10,000 individuals, inspected over 3,000 vehicles, and scrutinized nearly 7,000 motorcycles. These efforts have resulted in the recovery of 12 firearms with ammunition and the retrieval of a stolen vehicle.

In addition to these accomplishments, the Dolphin Squad has successfully tracked down 21 snatched vehicles and apprehended 24 individuals involved in car and motorcycle theft activities. They have also detained two individuals on suspicion of criminal activity and one drug dealer, all of whom have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal action.

Furthermore, the squad has impounded seven motorcycles due to a lack of proper documentation, transferring them to various police stations for verification.

In their extensive patrols throughout Islamabad’s diverse zones, the Dolphin Squad has also enforced regulations against vehicles with tinted windows. Zonal officers have received directives to intensify their ongoing crackdown efforts against criminal elements within the federal capital.

The Islamabad Capital Police Dolphin Squad has proven to be highly effective in ensuring the arrest of numerous individuals involved in various criminal activities. The Islamabad Capital Police remain fully committed to enhancing the safety and security of the city’s residents. “The well-being and protection of citizens remain our utmost priority, and we will spare no effort to safeguard their lives and property,” ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said.