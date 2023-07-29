Two siblings die in road accident

Two siblings lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with a trolley in Pakpattan on Saturday.

According to rescue sources, the unfortunate incident took place on Kamhariwala Road when a motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley, leaving four-year-old Rehan and five-year-old Amberin dead.

Sources said that the injured husband and wife, along with another individual involved in the accident, have been immediately transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the collision and to prevent such accidents in the future.