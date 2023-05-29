Erdogan wins Turkey re-election

ISTANBUL - Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has vexed his West­ern allies while tightening his grip on power during 20 years as the NATO country’s paramount politi­cian, won re-election on Sunday, ac­cording to unofficial results pub­lished by state media.

The state news agency Anadolu re­ported that Mr. Erdogan had 52.1 percent of the vote, compared with 47.9 percent for his challenger, the opposition candidate Kemal Kilic­daroglu, with almost all votes count­ed. Mr. Erdogan addressed his sup­porters for giving him another five years in office from atop a white bus outside of his home in Istanbul and thanked them for their support in a runoff election that delayed his victo­ry by two weeks.

“We will be together until the grave,” he said. Mr. Kilicdaroglu, address­ing supporters late Sunday, did not con­test the results but said the election, in which Mr. Erdogan leveraged his state power, had been unfair. During the first round of voting two weeks ago, Mr. Erdo­gan’s party and its political allies main­tained a majority in Parliament, allow­ing the president to argue that keeping him in power would mean a more effec­tive, united government. “Our nation with all its colors will win,” Mr. Erdogan said during his final campaign rally in Istanbul on Saturday. “The democracy that we paid such a price for will win.” Anger at a pain­ful cost-of-living crisis turned some vot­ers against the president, and powerful earthquakes in February that killed more than 50,000 people in southern Turkey prompted accusations that his govern­ment had initially been slow to respond.

