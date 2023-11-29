Senate body chief removed through trust vote

ISLAMABAD - Senator Saifullah Abro of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been removed from his position as chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Power, apparently due to his tough stance on alleged irregularities in World Bank-funded project, fault in ADB-funded projects and verbal brawl with a fellow member of the committee.
At an emergency meeting, Senator Saifullah Abro has been removed from his position following a motion of no-confidence. The motion, submitted under Senate Rules, garnered unanimous support, leading to Senator Abro’s removal from the prestigious role. The no-confidence motion was put forth by a coalition of Senators, including Bahramand Khan Tangi, Manzoor Kakar, Sana Jamali, Hafiz Abdul Karim, and Dilawar Khan. The meeting, convened at the Parliament House and chaired by Additional Secretary Hafeezullah Sheikh, witnessed the unanimous election of Senator Azam Nazir Tarar as the new chairman of the committee. As per details, during his tenure as chairman of the committee unearthed several irregularities in the award of a contract for 765KV double circuit transmission line from Dasu Hydro Power Station to Islamabad. Saifullah Abro had also alleged the Country Director of World Bank for pressurizing Senate of Pakistan for closing the inquiry of the irregularities in Dasu Transmission Line project. He had also alleged the highups of the Power Division for seeking NRO from the World Bank.