Senate body chief removed through trust vote

ISLAMABAD - Senator Saifullah Abro of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been removed from his position as chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Power, apparently due to his tough stance on alleged irregularities in World Bank-funded project, fault in ADB-funded projects and verbal brawl with a fel­low member of the committee.

At an emergency meeting, Sena­tor Saifullah Abro has been removed from his position following a mo­tion of no-confidence. The motion, submitted under Senate Rules, gar­nered unanimous support, leading to Senator Abro’s removal from the prestigious role. The no-confidence motion was put forth by a coalition of Senators, including Bahramand Khan Tangi, Manzoor Kakar, Sana Jamali, Hafiz Abdul Karim, and Di­lawar Khan. The meeting, convened at the Parliament House and chaired by Additional Secretary Hafeezullah Sheikh, witnessed the unanimous election of Senator Azam Nazir Tarar as the new chairman of the commit­tee. As per details, during his tenure as chairman of the committee un­earthed several irregularities in the award of a contract for 765KV dou­ble circuit transmission line from Dasu Hydro Power Station to Islam­abad. Saifullah Abro had also alleged the Country Director of World Bank for pressurizing Senate of Pakistan for closing the inquiry of the ir­regularities in Dasu Transmission Line project. He had also alleged the highups of the Power Division for seeking NRO from the World Bank.