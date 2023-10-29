Bright-lit and flashing, “From Kashmir to Palestine: Occupation is the crime,” “India: Stop Land Grabbing in Kashmir,” “India: Stop Killing of Political Prisoners in Kashmir,” and “Kashmiris Reject Indian Occupation: UN Resolution Only Solution” paraded through central locations in Washington, DC. These locations included Capitol Hill, the White House, the Department of State, the Washington Monument, most embassies, including the Embassy of India, various museums, and more. This form of digital truck advertising effectively delivered our message to a diverse audience, including foreign embassy diplomats, spectators, observers, and ordinary Americans.

Rented by the Washington-based ‘World Kashmir Awareness Forum’ (WKAF), these digital trucks also displayed other messages, including “Stop: India’s Demographic Change in Kashmir,” “Indian Army Out of Kashmir,” “Hold India Accountable for War Crimes in Kashmir,” “End Indian Colonisation of Kashmir,” and “Kashmir for Kashmiris.”

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Mir, President of WKAF and Chairman of the Kashmir Diaspora Coalition, highlighted the significance of October 27 as the Black Day for Kashmiri people worldwide. On this day in history, India invaded the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir under questionable circumstances, using a fake instrument of accession. Kashmir was a majority Muslim region, ruled by a minority tyrannical king, which had already launched the Quit Kashmir movement in 1931. The people wanted him gone and were also resentful of India due to its mistreatment of Muslims during the post-independence bloodshed.

Dr. Mir noted India’s expansionist designs and how Pandit Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel plotted to invade and occupy Kashmir at any human cost. During the same period, the Poonch massacre and the deadly Jammu Genocide of 1947 occurred, resulting in the murder of a quarter-million Muslims and the displacement of over half a million to Pakistan, where they have never been allowed to return. Dr. Fai likened this catastrophe to the Nakba of Palestine in 1948, emphasising the potential for regional and global instability, even a third world war, and a nuclear catastrophe.

Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Chairman of the World Forum for Peace and Justice, questioned why world leaders, including President Biden, do not use their moral authority to urge violators of international laws to adhere to democratic values and universal principles. He speculated that international arms sales and the military-industrial complex might be influencing foreign policy priorities.

Dr. Fai added that peace in South Asia would benefit both Kashmiris and India, urging a more rational approach to resolving differences. He stressed the need for a policy change that respects the right of all people to determine their own destiny.

Dr. Imtiaz Khan, a professor at George Washington University Medical Centre, pointed out the similarities between the atrocities committed by Indian forces in Kashmir and those in Palestine. He cited the killing of innocent civilians, ethnic cleansing, and a land grab operation, including attempts to sway schoolchildren away from Islam by introducing Hindu religious practices in educational institutions. Dr. Khan called on the international community, especially the UN and OIC, to take notice of these human rights violations and dissuade India from such actions.

He expressed concerns about the UN’s credibility as India disregards resolutions and openly negates commitments to the people of Kashmir. Dr. Khan appealed to the international community to move beyond empty statements, insisting that India should face sanctions and censure if it continues to backtrack on its promises, with global repercussions in mind.

Sardar Zarif Khan, Advisor to the President of Azad Kashmir, highlighted the observance of October 27 as a day of occupation and grief worldwide. It was on this date in 1947 that India sent its army to occupy the land.

Sardar Zarif Khan added that Indian-occupied Kashmir has turned into a concentration camp, suppressing any voice of dissent with imprisonment or even death. He cited examples like Khurram Parvez, who documented atrocities committed by the Indian army, and Yasin Malik, who refuses to compromise on Aazadi.

Sardar Zulfiqar Roshan Khan stressed the need for India and Pakistan to fulfil their UN promises, allowing the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide their future through a UN-conducted referendum. This promise remains unfulfilled.

Sardar Zubair Khan emphasised that the people of Kashmir are naturally peaceful and do not seek war. They want a peaceful and negotiated settlement for the sake of regional peace and stability.

Raja Liaqat Kiyani, President of Kashmir House, highlighted the presence of 900,000 Indian occupation forces, making Kashmir the world’s largest army concentration. These forces aim to suppress the civilian population into submission, but the Kashmiri people remain steadfast in their struggle for liberation.

Sardar Aftab Roshan Khan conveyed that the people of Azad Kashmir stand with their counterparts in Indian-occupied Kashmir. They are committed to helping diplomatically and politically to be the voice of the voiceless.

Shoaib Irshad emphasised the importance of including accredited leadership from Jammu and Kashmir in negotiations with India and Pakistan for a Kashmir solution that garners the consensus of the entire population.

Shafiq Shah underlined the existential threat facing the people of Kashmir, with India changing the demography of the region and attempting to alter its Muslim majority character.

Khalid Faheem expressed prayers for the safety and security of people in Palestine and Kashmir, considering both to be the oldest issues pending on the United Nations Security Council’s agenda.

Tahseen Hussain deplored the inaction of world powers, attributing the pain and suffering of the people of Kashmir and Palestine to this inaction.