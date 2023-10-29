PTI's Wajiha Qamar announces joining PML-N

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Wajiha Qamar announced quitting her party and joined the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Qamar met the PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif at his residence.

Shehbaz welcomed Wajiha and greeted her on becoming the part of his party.

Other bigwigs of PML-N including PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar were also present on the occasion.

Wajiha expressed her full confidence in PML-N leadership and its manifesto.

She said that PML-N had been leading the country to a path of progress and thus she decided to work with this party.