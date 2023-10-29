Sunday, October 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PTI's Wajiha Qamar announces joining PML-N

PTI's Wajiha Qamar announces joining PML-N
Web Desk
7:58 PM | October 29, 2023
National

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Wajiha Qamar announced quitting her party and joined the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Qamar met the PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif at his residence.

Shehbaz welcomed Wajiha and greeted her on becoming the part of his party.

Other bigwigs of PML-N including PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar were also present on the occasion.

Wajiha expressed her full confidence in PML-N leadership and its manifesto.

She said that PML-N had been leading the country to a path of progress and thus she decided to work with this party. 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1698568786.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023