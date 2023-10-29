Nankana Sahib is a small city in the southern province of Pun­jab, here in Pakistan. Many Sikh people from India come to Pakistan to visit this holy city. It is a place of great religious significance for Sikhs.

The first guru of the Sikhs was born here. Since it is the most holy place in the Sikh religion, I believe that we should encourage people from India to visit, as it holds immense religious importance for them. The Baisakhi festival, in particular, is of great sig­nificance for them, and many Sikhs come to Pakistan to celebrate it.

By doing so, we would not only be promoting religious tourism in our country, Pakistan, but we would also be strengthening our ties with India. This is what is re­ferred to as religious tourism.

We should consider opening the Wagah border and making it easi­er for tourists to cross. I think the government of Pakistan should simplify the visa process for Sikhs from India to come to Pakistan. This would help boost our econo­my by attracting more tourists to our country, improving relations with India, and contributing to the progress of our nation.

