Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar score wins in National Women's One-Day Tournament

Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar score wins in National Women’s One-Day Tournament
Our Staff Reporter
April 30, 2024
LAHORE   -  Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar win their sixth round matches of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament held in Faisalabad on Monday. 

In the match between Pe­shawar and Rawalpindi, Sidra Nawaz’s unbeaten 80 off 109 balls, which included six fours helped Peshawar beat Rawal­pindi by two wickets with 16 balls to spare. Batting first at the Jawad Sports Complex Ground, Rawalpindi managed to score 151-9 in 50 overs. For Peshawar, captain Mahnoor Aftab picked 3-18 in 10 overs. 

In the second match of the day, a half-century by Yusra Amir and seven wickets between left-arm spinners Anosha Nasir and Maham Manzoor led Karachi to a six-wicket win over Quetta at the Bohranwali Ground. 

Opting to bat first, Quetta were bowled out for 156 in 49 overs, with Khadija Chishti scoring 50 off 77 balls, which included nine boundaries. Karachi’s left-arm spinners Maham and Anosha were the pick of the bowlers, with the former bagging 4-33 and the latter clinching 3-21 three scalps for 21 runs from 10 overs.In re­ply, wicketkeeper-batter Yusra (64*) helped her side chase down the target with 17 overs to spare. 

At the Iqbal Stadium, in a low scoring contest, Lahore over­came Multan by four wickets, courtesy of a half century by Iram Javed and three wickets each by Ayesha Bilal and Qura­tulain.Batting first, Multan were bundled out for 123 in 39 overs. Opening batter Sadaf Shamas was the only batter to score in double figures and returned un­defeated on 81 off 112 balls, hit­ting 11 fours and a six. 

In turn, Lahore achieved the target in the 28th over, losing six wickets in the process. Iram (54) added 63 runs for the fifth wicket with Noreen Yaqoob (33) to take her side home.

SCORES IN BRIEF

PESHAWAR 152-8, 47.2
overs (Sidra Nawaz 80*;
Tania Saeed 3-23, Fatima
Zahra 2-28) beat RAWALPINDI
151-9, 50 overs (Aqsa
Yousaf 28, Aima Saleem 26;
Mahnoor Aftab 3-18, Aleena
Shah 2-38) by 2 wickets.
LAHORE 124-6, 27.4 overs
(Iram Javed 54, Noreen
Yaqoob 33; Shameer Rajput
2-20) beat
MULTAN 123 all out, 39
overs (Sadaf Shamas 81*;
Quratulain 3-22, Ayesha Bilal
3-23, Zunash Sattar 2-15) by
4 wickets.
KARACHI 158-4, 33 overs
(Yusra Amir 64*, Omaima Sohail
39; Kinza Wahab 2-20)
beat QUETTA 156 all out, 49
overs (Khadija Chishti 50;
Maham Manzoor 4-33, Anosha
Nasir 3-21) by 6 wickets.

Our Staff Reporter

