Students from SBBWU visit BRT system

Peshawar - A group of students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) Peshawar on Monday availed the opportunity to gain a firsthand understanding of urban mobility and sustainable transport initiatives during an informative visit to the BRT (Bus Rapid Transit) system.

During the visit, arranged by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Urban Mobility Authority and TransPeshawar Company, Dr Sidra Pervez, Assistant Professor, Department of Bio-chemistry and Ms Tashfeen Zia, Deputy Registrar, under the leadership of Prof Dr Safia Ahmad, Vice Chancellor, SBBWU, Peshawar provided students with an in-depth look at the management and functioning of the BRT system within Peshawar city.

The students’ visit to the BRT control room, offering them a unique glimpse into the operational intricacies of the transit system. This firsthand experience allowed the students to observe how the system ensures efficient and effective transport services across the city.

An engaging presentation delivered by the Managing Director of the BRT system highlighted the eco-friendly practices and sustainable climate change initiatives that the system embodies. The students were able to learn about the innovative measures being taken to promote environmental sustainability within the urban transport sector.