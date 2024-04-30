Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Transfers, postings of Commissioner Lahore, DCs

Web Desk
10:26 PM | April 30, 2024
The Punjab government made transfers and postings of senior officers including Commissioner Lahore Division and DCs of different districts.

According to the notifications, Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa was directed to report Establishment Division while Secretary Services (S&GAD) Zaid bin Maqsood was transferred and posted as Lahore Commissioner.

Meanwhile, Aurangzeb Haider Khan was posted as Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, while Dr Noor Muhammad Awan was designated as Officer on Special Duty (OSD).

Ali Akbar assumed the role of DC Bhakkar, Saima Ali was posted as DC Sahiwal, and Samiullah Farooq as DC Jhelum, whereas DC Layyah Khalid Parvez was made OSD.

Also, Ameera Baidar was posted as DC Layyah, Farrukh Atique as DC Okara, and Khalid Javed as DC Mianwali.

Muhammad Zeeshan Hanif, formerly DC Okara, was made an OSD. The Punjab Government has issued notifications regarding these appointments and transfers. 

Sources told that majority of newly posted officers came from CM Office.

