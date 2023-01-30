LAHORE - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a terrorist bid by arresting two alleged terrorists belonging to Al-Qaeda from Rahim Yar Khan (RY Khan) on Sunday. The arrested suspects have been identified as Ahmad Hassan and Ghulam Ali. A CTD team reportedly received an information that the arrested suspects had gathered at a chowk in R.Y Khan for planning to target sensitive installations. The officials rushed to the spot on the tip-off. On seeing police party, the suspects tried to disappear from the scene, however, the CTD officials surrounded the suspects before arrest and recovered explosive material, electrical detonators, illegal weapon and bomb devices from their custody. A case has been registered against them. The suspects have been moved to an unidentified location for further investigations.
TWO TEENAGERS COMMIT SUICIDE
Two teenage boys committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills in separate incidents in the provincial capital on Sunday. Police said 18-year-old Salman, who was a resident of Green Town, consumed poisonous pills and died. Family sources said the boy was upset over financial situation of his parents and his being unable to get a job. In another incident, 18-year-old Rehman of Farrukhabad, Shahdara, also took his life by consuming poisonous substance. The family told the police that Rehman was upset over his unemployment.