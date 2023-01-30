Share:

LAHORE - The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has foiled a terrorist bid by arresting two alleged ter­rorists belonging to Al-Qaeda from Rahim Yar Khan (RY Khan) on Sunday. The arrested sus­pects have been identified as Ahmad Hassan and Ghulam Ali. A CTD team reportedly received an information that the arrested suspects had gath­ered at a chowk in R.Y Khan for planning to target sensitive installations. The officials rushed to the spot on the tip-off. On seeing police party, the sus­pects tried to disappear from the scene, however, the CTD officials surrounded the suspects before arrest and recovered explosive material, electri­cal detonators, illegal weapon and bomb devices from their custody. A case has been registered against them. The suspects have been moved to an unidentified location for further investigations.

TWO TEENAGERS COMMIT SUICIDE

Two teenage boys committed suicide by swal­lowing poisonous pills in separate incidents in the provincial capital on Sunday. Police said 18-year-old Salman, who was a resident of Green Town, consumed poisonous pills and died. Family sources said the boy was upset over financial situation of his parents and his being unable to get a job. In another incident, 18-year-old Rehman of Far­rukhabad, Shahdara, also took his life by consum­ing poisonous substance. The family told the police that Rehman was upset over his unemployment.