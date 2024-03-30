Pakistan Railways considers fare reductions for Eid special trains

Pakistan Railways (PR) is gearing up to offer relief to travelers planning Eid journeys. CEO Amir Baloch hinted at possible fare reductions for special Eid trains in 2024. With Eid festivities approaching, PR will operate four special trains to aid passengers.

The schedule for these special trains has already been announced. The first will depart from Karachi to Peshawar on April 7 at 6 am, followed by another from Quetta to Rawalpindi at 10 am on the same day.

On April 8, the third train will leave Karachi Cantt for Lahore at 9 pm, and on April 9, the fourth train will depart from Lahore to Karachi at 5 pm.

Additionally, the popularity of the ‘Premium Lounge’ on the Bahauddin Zakariya Express has prompted plans to extend similar facilities to Tezgam and Hazara Express.

The dining car accommodates up to 45 passengers simultaneously, offering a menu of over 40 dishes, including barbecue and pizza. An oven is also provided for freshly baked “roti.”