Sindh health minister condemns attack on Polio team in Bannu

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Health Minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz Wednesday strongly condemned attack on a polio team in district Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and directed to beef up security of vaccination teams across Sindh province. He, in a statement issued here, termed martyrdom of a policeman in the attack on the polio team in Bannu as sad incident. He said polio workers were playing vital role for eradicating polio and vowed that no compromise could be made on security of polio workers during the anti-polio campaign. The minister directed to increase security measures across Sindh, saying that police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh have been asked to beef up the security of polio teams particularly in sensitive areas.