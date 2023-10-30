French president calls for humanitarian cease-fire amid Israel-Hamas war

French President Emmanuel Macron called Sunday for a humanitarian cease-fire to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip, which is under heavy bombardment as the war between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas continues.

“I reiterate my call for a humanitarian truce to protect the people of Gaza,” Macron said on X.

The French leader said "17 tons of humanitarian freight have arrived in Egypt from France. We are continuing our efforts by air and sea. Together, in solidarity, alongside Egypt and the Red Crescent."

Meanwhile, the French Foreign Ministry condemned the rising violence by Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, calling for an immediate end to it.

“France strongly condemns the settler attacks that have led to the deaths of several Palestinian civilians over the past few days in Qusra and Sawiya, as well as the forced departure of several communities,” it said in a statement.

“The violence perpetrated by settlers against the Palestinian population is multiplying. It is unacceptable and must stop.”

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since Oct. 7, when Hamas carried out a cross-border attack.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza has risen to 8,005, including 3,342 children, 2,062 women, and 460 elderly people, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the conflict.

Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari on Saturday announced that Israeli forces were expanding their operations and moving to the "next phase of our war against Hamas," which includes ground operations.

Gaza's 2.3 million residents are meanwhile grappling with shortages of food, water, fuel and medicine due to Israel’s blockade of the enclave.