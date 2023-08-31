Dr Gohar sets $25b textile exports target

ISLAMABAD-Dr Gohar Ejaz, Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce and Industries and Production, has unveiled an ambitious agenda for Pakistan’s economic growth, setting a formidable target of 25 billion dollars in textile exports for the current year.

Alongside this, the minister has pledged a swift revival of all shuttered industries within the country, with a tight deadline of just one month. During a crucial meeting convened with the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association, helmed by Khurram Mukhtiyar, Gohar outlined his vision.

Comparing this year’s projected export figures with the previous year’s 16 billion dollars, he expressed strong confidence in surpassing this milestone. Making a resolute commitment, the minister assured that each industry currently closed for various reasons would see reopening by September 30. He emphasized that all challenges obstructing their operations would be systematically addressed. Notably hands-on, Dr. Gohar asserted his willingness to personally engage with all stakeholders, including industrialists. He even affirmed his readiness to visit their premises if required, underlining his dedication to revitalizing the industrial landscape. In a proactive approach, the minister requested a comprehensive list of all dormant industries nationwide, along with their specific issues.

Gohar also gave his word that pending funds owed to industries by various departments, including FBR and customs, would be swiftly resolved. Furthermore, he extended an open invitation to associations and businessmen, ensuring his availability to collaborate and find resolutions for their problems. The minister assured that challenges related to gas, electricity, energy, and fund disbursement would be resolved efficiently, reiterating his commitment to fostering a thriving business environment.