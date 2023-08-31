Lady health workers protest for demands acceptance

Swabi - Lady health workers (LHWs) staged a protest demonstration at Karnal Sher Khan Chowk for the acceptance of their demands on Wednesday. After protesting at the chowk for some time, they moved to the office of Swabi Assistant Commissioner, Dr. Eizza Arshad, where district health department officers held talks with them. However, the negotiation failed, and the protesting LHWs returned to Karnal Sher Khan Chowk, where they blocked the Swabi-Mardan, TV Swabi-Jehangira, Swabi-Topi, and Swabi-Maneri roads at the junction point.

They blocked the junction point of the roads for over an hour, and later, AC Swabi held talks with them, assuring them that she would communicate with the provincial health secretary and other officials to resolve their issues. After this assurance, they dispersed and opened the roads, but commuters were greatly inconvenienced.