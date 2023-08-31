PTI chief’s judicial remand extended for two weeks, Qureshi sent to jail

MISSING CIPHER CASE.
ISLAMABAD/ATTOCK - A special court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for 14 days in the cipher case, registered under the Official Secrets Act and sought comments on his post arrest bail petition.
Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, who heard the case in camera at the Attock Jail marked the attendance of PTI chief and later adjourned the case ill September 13 while the post arrest bail case was put off till September 2.
At the outset of hearing, the legal team of PTI also prayed the court to set aside the notification of Law Ministry regarding the trial of former prime minister in jail and hold the same in open court.
The special court was established in the office of Deputy Superintendant Jail Attock. According to officials, the hearing was conducted inside the jail due to security reasons. On Tuesday, Imran was awarded bail in Tosha Khana case but he was sent to judicial lockup in the missing cipher case which was registered against him by FIA.
Earlier, judge Abual Hasnat arrived in Attock jail from Islamabad under tight security for the proceedings of the case and sent Imran Khan on judicial remand for 14 days till 13 September. A legal team of Imran Khan comprising eleven lawyers also reached Attock and after repeated requests only six of them were allowed to meet Imran. The legal team included Advocate Sultan Safdar , Advocate Punjotha and others. They told reporters that establishment of a court inside the jail and then holding proceedings is totally unconstitutional.
The lawyers while talking about the physical condition of Imran said that the PTI leader was in high spirit, physically fit and reading religious and history books however facilities were not being given to him as per the jail manual and only the height of the wash room was increased . The lawyers added that the only good development which took place Wednesday was that Imran had been given white papers and a pen. The lawyers while responding a question said that Imran was happy when told about the recent elections in KP and Imran Khan appealed media to convey his message to the people to remain stead fast for the real independence.
Meanwhile, a court in Islamabad on Wednesday rejected the request of further physical remand of PTI’s Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and sent him jail on judicial remand in a cipher case registered under the Official Secret Act.The court also sought comments against his post arrest bail petitions from the respondents and adjourned the case. Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case wherein the accused was produced by the FIA. During the course of the proceeding, the FIA’s prosecutor prayed the court to grant further physical remand of the accused for investigation purposes. However, the defence lawyers opposed the request. The court, subsequently, sent the accused to jail on judicial remand and sought comments on his post-arrest bail petition on September 2.