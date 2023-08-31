PTI chief’s judicial remand extended for two weeks, Qureshi sent to jail

MISSING CIPHER CASE.

ISLAMABAD/ATTOCK - A special court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for 14 days in the cipher case, registered under the Official Secrets Act and sought comments on his post arrest bail petition.

Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, who heard the case in camera at the Attock Jail marked the atten­dance of PTI chief and later ad­journed the case ill September 13 while the post arrest bail case was put off till September 2.

At the outset of hearing, the le­gal team of PTI also prayed the court to set aside the notification of Law Ministry regarding the tri­al of former prime minister in jail and hold the same in open court.

The special court was estab­lished in the office of Deputy Su­perintendant Jail Attock. Accord­ing to officials, the hearing was conducted inside the jail due to security reasons. On Tuesday, Imran was awarded bail in To­sha Khana case but he was sent to judicial lockup in the miss­ing cipher case which was regis­tered against him by FIA.

Earlier, judge Abual Hasnat ar­rived in Attock jail from Islam­abad under tight security for the proceedings of the case and sent Imran Khan on judicial re­mand for 14 days till 13 Sep­tember. A legal team of Imran Khan comprising eleven law­yers also reached Attock and af­ter repeated requests only six of them were allowed to meet Im­ran. The legal team included Ad­vocate Sultan Safdar , Advocate Punjotha and others. They told reporters that establishment of a court inside the jail and then holding proceedings is totally unconstitutional.

The lawyers while talking about the physical condition of Imran said that the PTI leader was in high spirit, physically fit and reading religious and history books however facilities were not be­ing given to him as per the jail man­ual and only the height of the wash room was increased . The lawyers added that the only good develop­ment which took place Wednesday was that Imran had been given white papers and a pen. The lawyers while responding a question said that Im­ran was happy when told about the recent elections in KP and Im­ran Khan appealed media to convey his message to the people to remain stead fast for the real independence.

Meanwhile, a court in Islamabad on Wednesday rejected the request of further physical remand of PTI’s Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi and sent him jail on judicial re­mand in a cipher case registered un­der the Official Secret Act.The court also sought comments against his post arrest bail petitions from the re­spondents and adjourned the case. Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case wherein the accused was pro­duced by the FIA. During the course of the proceeding, the FIA’s prose­cutor prayed the court to grant fur­ther physical remand of the accused for investigation purposes. However, the defence lawyers opposed the re­quest. The court, subsequently, sent the accused to jail on judicial remand and sought comments on his post-ar­rest bail petition on September 2.