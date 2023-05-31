Dacoits shoot at, kill session judge during house robbery bid

Rawalpindi-A gang of unidentified dacoits have gunned down a session judge apparently over showing resistance during a house robbery bid in overseas block of Bahria Town Phase 8, informed sources on Tuesday.

A suspected dacoit also suffered bullet injuries when the judge opened firing on dacoits in a bid to release his son from their captivity in TV lounge of the house, they said.

Police held the injured robber and moved him to hospital where doctors are trying to save life of the criminal, sources said.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Rawat wherein a case has been registered against the fleeing robbers, they said.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken notice of horrible incident and ordered SP Saddar Division to trace out the robbers immediately, according to a police spokesman Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan.

According to sources, a gang of five dacoits having sophisticated weapons into hands entered TV lounge of house of Session Judge Sardar Amjad Ishaq, posted in Azad Kashmir, by cutting the grill of window near 2:40am on Tuesday. They said the robbers cut the wires of WiFi besides disconnecting the CCTV.

The son of judge, who was preparing his lesson for exams in his room located on the first floor, came downstairs after firing when he started making hue and cry after seeing unknown armed robbers, sources said adding that within no time, four robbers made him hostage on gunpoint when all of a sudden the judge came out from his room located on ground floor adjacent to TV lounge with a pistol in his hands. Sources disclosed that the judge opened firing on a dacoit who was standing near enterance of TV lounge whereas the other dacoits holding his son hostage targeted him (judge) with weapons. Resultantly, a bullet pierced into neck of session judge Sardar Amjad Ishaq and he died on the spot. Sources also revealed that the already injured accomplice of the dacoits also came under gunfire by the robbers.

Seeing their accomplice injured, the four dacoits fled from the scene while the family of judge rushed him in a private car to Fauji Foundation Hospital for medical treatment. However, the doctors at FFH pronounced him dead, they said.

A heavy contingent of police, led by SP Saddar Division Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, ASP Ms Zainab and SHO PS Rawat Syed Hamid Kazmi, rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of family members as part of their investigation.

The forensic experts also took finger prints from doors, and CCTV footage besides recovering bullet shells from the TV lounge.

Inspector Sajjad Ul Hassan, the police spokesman, confirmed that the session judge Sardar Amjad Ishaq was shot dead by dacoits during a house robbery bid for putting off resistance.

He said that police held a robber in injured condition,

He said that the city police chief Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani had also taken notice of the occurrence of incident and had directed SP and ASP Saddar Division to trace out fleeing dacoits.

“Police are investigating the matter from all angles and will arrest the fleeing dacoits soon,” he said.

Separately, RPO Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali Shah directed DPO Jhelum to arrest the accused involved in murdering a young property dealer in City Housing Scheme in Jhelum. A case has been registered against the killer identified as Malik Zeeshan with police station Kala Gujran, according to police spokesman.

According to contents of FIR, Malik Zeeshan shot dead Tehseen Zaheer with a 9mm pistol apparently over monetary issue and fled from the scene.