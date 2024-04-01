Monday, April 01, 2024
CCPO reviews security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

OUR STAFF REPORT
April 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over an important meeting regarding security arrangements for the Martyrdom Day of Hazrat Ali at his office. 

During the meeting, a comprehensive review of security measures, including peacekeeping efforts and security arrangements was discussed. It was briefed that the central procession of Hazrat Ali’s martyrdom day will commence from Mubarak Haveli to culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah.

Speaking at the meeting, the CCPO expressed determination to provide robust security for the events and processions of Youm-i-Ali. Bilal Sid­dique Kamyana emphasized that Islam teaches re­ligious harmony, unity, and brotherhood. He urged religious scholars to promote tolerance and under­standing. He also stressed the need to effectively manage the checking of participants in processions through the cooperation of organizers.

Martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali being observed with devotion and reverence

OUR STAFF REPORT

