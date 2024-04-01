Foolproof security to be ensured on Yaum-e-Ali: CPO

FAISALABAD - Po­lice will make foolproof security arrangements on Yaum-e-Shahadat-e-Hazrat Ali (May Allah be pleased with him) here on April 1 (21st Ramza­nul Mubarak) Monday. City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muham­mad Ali Zia visited the city on Sunday and reviewed security arrangements on the routes of mourning processions to be taken in connection with the day of martyrdom of Hazrat Ali. He said that 13 pro­cessions and 40 Majalis would be arranged on Yaum-e-Ali in Faisalabad and the police department had deputed 1602 person­nel for their security. He said that 18 GOs, 213 Up­per Subordinates and 1371 constables would perform security duties on Yaum-e-Ali whereas 53 teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force would patrol espe­cially in sensitive areas of the district. He said that 11 reserves would remain standby in Police Lines to deal with any emergency whereas special police pickets would be set up at all entry and exit points to keep a vigilant eye on the movement of suspects, he added.