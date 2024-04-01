Martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali being observed with devotion and reverence

The martyrdom day of fourth pious caliph of Islam, Ali ibn Abi Talib, is being observed across the country with great devotion and reverence on Monday.

Hazrat Ali sustained fatal injuries in an attack by Kharijite dissident Ibn Muljim on his life on 19th Ramazan in 40 AH (661 CE) while going to say Fajar prayer in Iraqi city Kufa. He embraced martyrdom on 21st of Ramazan.

Majalis will be held in which zakireen (narrators) will highlight the life and teachings of Hazrat Ali while processions will be taken out across the country.

In Islamabad and Rawalpindi processions were taken out on Sunday night which culminated at Sehri on Monday morning.

In the capital, the main procession was taken out from Imambargah Zainabiya and passed through its traditional route and reached Imambargah Asna Ashri.

In Rawalpindi and Peshawar, the processions have also been culminated.