Over 100 schools being shifted on solar system in Multan

MULTAN - Over 100 schools including various of­fices of the education department are being put on solar system to handle electricity billing issues amicably.

According to official sources, the Educational Complex, Chief Execu­tive Officer Office, Deputy Education Officers offices and different schools will be energized through the solar system. The schools are under eco­nomic pressure due to rising cost of electricity. The commercial billing was creating trouble for the administra­tion. However, the shifting of schools in the solar system is heading forward within rapid pace. The official sources informed that the process of installa­tion of the solar system would be com­pleted within the next few days. The installation will also help ensure pro­vision of safe drinking water through filtration plants as these would also be energized through solar plates, said official sources.

The official sources informed that 150 schools were also being upgraded in terms of provision of missing facili­ties. However, the recommendations have already been sent to Punjab government in this regard. About en­rollment, the sources stated that gov­ernment schools had highly qualified teachers. The degree possesses MA, M Phil degrees and capable of deliver­ing best results. The citizens should get their kids enrolled in government schools. The kids are being imparted quality education.

PM RAMADAN RELIEF PACKAGE: USC ACHIEVES 80PC SALE TARGET ACROSS REGION

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) achieved about 80 percent sale target so far across the region under PM Ra­madan Relief Package. Regional Man­ager USC Multan Region, Chaudhary Sajjad Hussain, while talking to APP here on Sunday said that the PM Ra­madan Relief package 2024 was un­derway successfully across the region as 2,58,247 customers visited the USC stores so far to avail the government subsidy during holy month.

He said that the incumbent govern­ment was providing targeted subsidy on various commodities to masses to alleviate the financial burden of the one million people across the region. He informed that they had collected Rs 680 million out of Rs 820 million total sale target set for Multan region.

He said that flour was available at six mobile stores, seven static stores and 72 regular stores across the re­gion to facilitate the citizens. Mr Sajjad informed that the maximum people were taking benefit from the PM Ra­madan Relief package as incumbent government enhanced PMT score upto 60. Mr Sajjad said that subsidy was being offered on 19 essential items including flour, sugar, ghee, cooking oil, rice, pulses, tea leaves, beverages and various other items. He maintained that monitoring of all subsidized items were being ensured through latest technology in order to ensure transparency.

USC RM urged the citizens to dial toll free helpline number 0800-05590 for quick redressal of the grievances.