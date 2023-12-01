Publication of holy Quran without PQB approval prohibited

SIALKOT - Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi said on Thursday that no one could publish the Holy Quran without the approval of the Punjab Quran Board (PQB).

According to the directives of Punjab Home Department, only printers/publishers authorized by the Punjab Quran Board could print the certified Holy Quran. The Punjab government has given specific QR code numbers to the publishers of the Holy Quran to ensure the authenticity. He expressed these views while addressing a joint meeting of the District Peace Committee/Inter-Religious Harmony Committee. In-charge Security Branch Hafiz Saeed, Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin Jilani,

and other religious leaders participated.