Friday, December 01, 2023
Publication of holy Quran without PQB approval prohibited

APP
December 01, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Syed Asad Raza Kazmi said on Thursday that no one could publish the Holy Quran without the approval of the Punjab Quran Board (PQB).

According to the directives of Punjab Home Department, only printers/publishers authorized by the Punjab Quran Board could print the certified Holy Quran. The Punjab government has given specific QR code numbers to the publishers of the Holy Quran to ensure the authenticity. He expressed these views while addressing a joint meeting of the District Peace Committee/Inter-Religious Harmony Committee. In-charge Security Branch Hafiz Saeed, Hafiz Asghar Ali Cheema, Hafiz Ghulam Mohiuddin Jilani,

Hafiz Niaz Ahmed-Al-Azhari, Syed Najamul Hasan, Sheikh Asif, Sahibzada Ayub Khan, Mufti Kifayatullah Shakir, Master Faiz, Ashfaq Nazar Ghuman, Zafar Abbas, Ayub Opal, Malik Zakir Hussain Awan and other religious leaders participated.

936,803 children administered anti-polio drops

